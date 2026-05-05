KNON Presents a Freestyle Friday

KNON 89.3Fm presents a Friday Night Freestyle Party! Friday May 15th at The Players Club.

Performing Live on Stage its Stefanie Bennett!! Also Performing 2 Kold Syndicate!!

KNON Will also be celebrating the release of Stefanie Bennetts New Album

Hold my Margarita. Doors open at 7pm! There will Be KNON Gear Giveaways. Players Club Located at 4444 W Illinois in Dallas.

This is a KNON Benefit event.

KNON is supported in part by the city of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.