KNON presents A Friday Night Dj Throwdown!!
KNON 89.3FM Presents
A Friday night Dj Throwdown!
Friday August 27th at the Players Club!!
KNON Dj’s in the mix spinning the best in Cumbia, Reggaetón, Old School, New School, Bachata and more!
KNON’s Dj E08, Dj Lui, Rox C, Kane, Ms Stephanie, Valarie Diamond and More will be in the mix and on the mix!
Door open at 8pm.
KNON giveaways at midnight and plenty of free parking!!
Recommended Posts
KNON Rockabilly Revue 30th Anniversary Party
06 Aug 2021 - Events
Best Music Radio Station for 2020
30 Sep 2020 - Events
Ft Weekly gives KNON the Survivor Award for 2020
30 Sep 2020 - Events