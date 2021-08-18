KNON presents A Friday Night Dj Throwdown!!

KNON 89.3FM Presents

A Friday night Dj Throwdown!

Friday August 27th at the Players Club!!

KNON Dj’s in the mix spinning the best in Cumbia, Reggaetón, Old School, New School, Bachata and more!

KNON’s Dj E08, Dj Lui, Rox C, Kane, Ms Stephanie, Valarie Diamond and More will be in the mix and on the mix!

Door open at 8pm.

KNON giveaways at midnight and plenty of free parking!!