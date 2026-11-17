KNON Presents a Friday Night Holiday Party!!
KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Holiday Party at the Players Club located at 4444 w Illinois in Dallas!!
Doors open at 7pm!! Plenty of Free Parking!!
KNON Gear Giveaways at Midnight! KNON DJ’s in the Mixx all Night Long!!!
Spinning Cumbia, Tejano, Freestyle, Reggaeton Y mas!!
KNON is sponsored in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.
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