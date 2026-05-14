KNON Presents Big Sandy

Coming to Dallas it’s The man with the big velvet voice, the man who brings Rockabilly, honky-tonk, soul and so much more to the stage. Ladies and Gentlemen Sunday June 21st Big Sandy and his Fly Rite Boys are coming to the Sons of Hermann Hall. It’s Father’s Day so bring Dad to the show and skip this year. He has enough of those already. Buy him a beer at the Big Sandy Show instead. Coming in live and direct from Austin Texas to kick things off its Giddy Up and Go a hot new band burning up the Austin scene and making the trip to Dallas to light up the Sons of Hermann Hall stage. This is an early show with doors at 7 pm and music at 7:30 pm. The Suburban Savage will be mixing tunes. Tickets available now. Get Dad a good seat right now!

This is a KNON Benefit event.

KNON is supported in part by the City of Dallas “Office of Arts and Culture”