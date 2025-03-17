KNON Presents Dale Watson

KNON is proud to present a night of award winning Texas Country music with Dale Watson and his Lone Stars. Dale Watson has been the real deal for over 40 years keeping the roots of country alive on stages world wide. Don’t miss him when he comes to the historic Sons of Hermann Hall for a big KNON Benefit event Saturday May 24. It’s the perfect room for a Texas music icon. Opening the show will be Floramay Holliday and her band. You’ve heard her on KNON now see her live on stage on this special night. Doors open at 8 pm. Reserved and General Admission tickets are available.