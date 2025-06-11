KNON Presents Grupo Pression Live in Concert

KNON 89.3FM Presents Grupo Pression Friday June 27th 2025 at Tkila Club in Dallas. Performing Live on Stage its Grupo Pression bringing all their hits to the stage!! Dors open at 8pm!! Also performing it’s Kristal Skies!! KNON Dj’s in the mix all night bringing you all the jams you know and love!! The first 200 ticket will be $5. The price will go up at the door. Tkila Club is located at 1920 w Mockingbird Ln in Dallas. Stay tuned to KNON for your chance to win tickets!! KNON thanks Tkila Club, New Era Dallas and Ralph the Promoter for their support of KNON 89.3FM!