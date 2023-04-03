KNON Presents Grupo Pression

KNON Proudly Presents Grupo Pression. if you have not been out to a Grupo Pression show this is your chance. Come on out to the Players Club April 15th and Feel The Pressure. Grupo Pression hits the stage with a arsenal of hits. From tejano, conjunto to cumbia then sprinkle on a bit of a rock twist Grupo Pression brings a ja packed show every time they hit the stage!!

Doors open at 7pm. There will be KNON gear giveaways at midnight.

The Players Club is located at 4444 w Illinois in Dallas.