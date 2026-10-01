KNON Presents Igor and the Red Elvises

Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s the return of the incredible, the indestructible, the amazing, the crazy dancing, the Disco Finger, the Honda, it’s Igor and The Red Elvises coming back to the still open Poor Davids in Dallas. That’s right Igor’s favorite Dallas venue is going strong so he’s bringing the band back on Saturday November 14 to the all-new Poor Davids. This show will be all Elvises all night! No opener, just Igor and the Red Elvises. Free Tacos from Luckys Tacos. Doors open at 7 pm. Music starts at 8 pm with two fabulous sets from your favorite band. This is a KNON Benefit event. KNON is sponsored in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.