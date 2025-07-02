KNON Presents Ottoman Turks
Come on out and support KNON’s Who Cares Radio show
during a great KNON Benefit event with the Ottoman Turks
Saturday July 26 at the Sons of Hermann Hall in Dallas.
Don’t miss the thundering blast of a Freightliner with shot brakes rocking
the Sons of Hermann stage with original music unlike
any other band in Dallas. Joining the Ottoman Turks will be
Dingos a Rock & Roll trio that will make you a part of the experience.
