KNON Presents Ottoman Turks

Come on out and support KNON’s Who Cares Radio show

during a great KNON Benefit event with the Ottoman Turks

Saturday July 26 at the Sons of Hermann Hall in Dallas.

Don’t miss the thundering blast of a Freightliner with shot brakes rocking

the Sons of Hermann stage with original music unlike

any other band in Dallas. Joining the Ottoman Turks will be

Dingos a Rock & Roll trio that will make you a part of the experience.