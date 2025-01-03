KNON Presents Punk 25

It’s 2025 and KNON’s bringing you Punk 25 at the Double Wide on Saturday January 18. Get up Get out and grab 2025 by the throat and shake it to the sounds of Punk Rock ! Don’t miss out on Tanya and the Hardings who’ll throw around a crushing sound, Long Black Car a Rock n Roll overdrive experience, and Chemical Spell with a top volume set you’ll never forget. There’s no turning back it’s here Punk 25 at the Double Wide is a KNON Benefit event. See you there.

