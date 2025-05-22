KNON Presents Rev Billy C Wirtz

The amazing Rev Billy C Wirtz. He’s blazing into town to unleash those super hits only he could have come up with. Rev Billy C Wirtz famous for his songs; Roberta, Mama was a Deadhead, Beep Tone Blues, Grandma vs the Crusher and so many more. He’s opened for everyone from Bob Dylan to Dr. John it’s Rev Billy C Wirtz master of the 88 key disaster. Kicking off the show will be Christian Dozzler. Free dinner from Bucky Moonshines. Early show doors and dinner at 6 pm and music at 7 pm. Don’t miss the Irreverent Gospel of Reverend Billy C. Wirtz for one night only at Poor Davids Pub in Dallas. This is a KNON Benefit event