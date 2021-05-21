KNON Presents Shawn Pittman Cd Release Party

Friday June 11th at Poor David’s Pub it’s The CD Release Party for Shawn Pittman’s Latest CD titled “Stompin Solo”. Also performing will be Dylan James Boogie Boy Shaw. Doors Open at 8pm the show starts at 8:30pm. This will be KNON first Blues Benefit in over a year. Get your reserved seating today. Get your Tickets Today!!