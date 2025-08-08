KNON Presents The 35th Anniversary Celebration of the Rockabilly Revue

It’s time for a big Rockabilly Party ! Calling all you Cool Cats and Kittens to the Sons of Hermann Hall Saturday September 20 for the 35th Anniversary Celebration of the Rockabilly Revue starring the one and only Jimmy Dale Richardson. A rare Dallas appearance from OK City’s number one Rockabilly star performing his newest hits, The Hi Test Trio with very special guest 3 time grammy nominee Bobby Rambo. Don’t miss your chance to see a true Texas legend at a historic Dallas dancehall. Opening the show will be a superb wave of incredible surf music from the Denton Tarantinos. 3 great bands one big night celebrating Cowhide Cole and the longest running Rockabilly Radio show in America. Reserved and General Admission tickets are available. Reserved seats go fast, get yours today. Doors open at 7 pm and music starts at 8 pm. This is a KNON benefit event.