KNON Presents The 8th Annual KNON Toy Drive & Concert

The 8th Annual KNON Toy Drive Party and Open House is coming Saturday Dec 14 to the KNON studios at 13154 Coit rd in Dallas from 12pm to 5pm. Come on out, Bring a Toy, tour the KNON studios, hear great live music from Aaron Burton, Ernie Johnson, Kristal Skies, Mandy Red, Gregg A Smith and Jackie Don Loe, PiKaHsSo, Taste a Flava, Tina Marsola, and The Ramone, enjoy free food from and free hot chocolate. Santa Clause will be in the building, KNON DJ’s will be giving tours of our studios. So come on by, meet the KNON DJ’s and drop off a toy. Toys are also being accepted now at the KNON studios, Forever Young Records and the Sons of Hermann Hall, All Toys will be given to the Larry Tutson Junior Foundation. This event is sponsored in part by Lone Star Sound and Pikasso Construction and Moving.