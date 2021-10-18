KNON Presents The Krazy Pimpz

KNON 89.3FM presents The Krazy Pimpz, Friday November 5th at The Long Horn Ice House. The two time Tejano music award winners The Krazy Pimpz will bring you a fusion of Tejano, Conjunto and Cumbia every time they hit the stage.

Also performing it’s Dallas Texas very own Grupo Deseo and Martin Reyna.

Thats 3 bands for the price of one ticket. VIP sections available.

KNON Dj’s will be in the mix and there will be KNON Giveaways at Midnight. Plenty of free parking. Doors for the event openat 7PM

The Long Horn Ice House is located at 1901 W Northwest Hwy in Dallas.