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KNON presents The Strains, Frank Meyer and Thunderosa

KNON presents  a Rock n Roll event in a Monster night of

sound starring The Strains straight out of Detroit with a raw

punk rock/garage band sound known for their high-energy 

guitar onslaught, Frank Meyer of The Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs,

Kicking off the night it’s Thunderosa coming in from Austin

Texas with relentless southern fried originWe’ll see you at the Sons.

Get your ticket here
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