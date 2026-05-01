KNON presents The Strains, Frank Meyer and Thunderosa

KNON presents a Rock n Roll event in a Monster night of

sound starring The Strains straight out of Detroit with a raw

punk rock/garage band sound known for their high-energy

guitar onslaught, Frank Meyer of The Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs,

Kicking off the night it’s Thunderosa coming in from Austin

Texas with relentless southern fried originWe’ll see you at the Sons.