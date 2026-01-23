KNON Presents Winter Jam

Join us Saturday, February 28th for the KNON Winter Jam at Poor David’s Pub. Performing live will be Bandolero—playing the music of Widespread Panic and the Grateful Dead— along with an opening acoustic set by Jack Ansell and the Invasive Grass. This is an early show that will go late, featuring three amazing sets of music. Doors open at 6:30. Music starts at 7:00. Bandolero brings their own style to all your favorite jams– first set Panic, second set Dead. Jack Ansell is an award-winning guitar picker, joined by an all-star supporting band to kick things off with a unique jam grass experience. The event will also feature a silent auction of Grateful Dead memorabilia and limited-edition tie-dye shirts. Come out, get your jam on, and support community radio! This is a KNON Benefit event. KNON is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.”