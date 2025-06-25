KNON Presents the 5th Annual Film Festival

Jimmy Wallace Guitars, The Dallas International Guitar Festival, the law office of Domingo Garcia and the Dallas Observer present the 5th Annual KNON Film Festival Sunday July 20 at the Texas Theater in Dallas opening with a free showing of Union a film about workers fighting for a Union at an Amazon warehouse. This free showing is made possible by the Texas Organizing Project Education Fund. Ticketed films include A Guitar Story: The Dallas International Guitar Festival covering the history and people behind Americas longest running Guitar Festival. Viva Kenny the story of a community coming together in support of a Dallas Firefighters recovery from a tragic accident. Pusherman; a film about Frank Lucas & The True Story of American Gangster.

This is a KNON benefit event.