KNON’s 13th Annual Ft Worth Blues Festival is here!! It’s happening Sunday April 28th at The Southside Preservation Hall in Ft Worth!!

This years Line up includes: Holland K Smith, Reo Casey, Dylan Bishop, Guthrie Kennard, Jason Cloud & The Max, Michael King Band, Jackie Don Loe & Joey Love, Larry Lampkin and more!! Come on out to The Southside Preservation Hall and enjoy some Blues from some of the finest acts the DFW has to offer!! Doors open at Noon and the music starts at 12:30. This is a KNON benefit event!

Southside Preservation Hall is located at 1519 Lipscomb Street in FT Worth across from the skate park.