KNON’s 21st Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party

KNON 89.3FM presents The 21st Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party over at Poor David’s Pub Sunday February 4th 2024!! It’s the Mardi Gras celebration your looking for!! There will be free Gumbo tasting from some of the best gumbo cooks in the DFW. There will be 2 gumbo competitions!! There will be a judged Gumbo competition!! There will also be a peoples choice gumbo competition!! The gumbo tasting starts at noon and runs till the gumbo is gone!! Come on out and help KNON find out who has the best gumbo.

Performing LiveIts Jay B and the Zydeco Posse!! That’s Jay B and The Zydeco Posse playing the perfect soundtrack for you to dance to!! Johnny Woodstock of KNON Now’s Sounds of New Orleans will be in the mix. KNON’s 21st Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo party at Poor Davids Pub. Sunday February 4th from 12pm till 5 pm.

Poor Davids pub is located at 1313 Botham Jean Blvd in Dallas

Think your gumbo is the best gumbo in the DFW. Join our event!!

Jesse at 214 828 9500 ext 227 for event registration or info.

This is a KNON Benefit Event!!