KNON’s 22nd Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party

KNON 89.3FM Presents the 22nd Annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party at Poor Davids Pub Sunday May 2nd at Poor Davids Pub!! Come on out and enjoy Gumbo from some of the best Chefs in the DFW area. Its your chance tio help us find out who makes the best Gumbo.

This years Mardi Gras Gumbo Contestants include Shell Shack, Dodie’s, Turkey Den, Beaux Boudin, Anaya’s Seafood, Aw Shucks, Big Shucks and The Returning Champ Tim Madden.

Performing Live at the 22nd Mardi Gras Gumbo Party its Dennis Cavalier and The Nola Funksta’s. Doors open and the Gumbo Tasting Begins at 4pm. Poor Davids Pub Located at 1313 Botham Jean Blvd in Dallas.

If you would like to enter your gumbo in this event 214 828 9500 ext 227