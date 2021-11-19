KNON’s 5th Annual Toy Drive
The KNON Toy Drive is back. //This year we’re
having a big Toy Drive Party at Poor Davids
Pub Sunday December 5 th from 1pm to 6pm.
Bring a Toy and enjoy live music from The
Intensify Sunlight Choir, Dennis Caviler, Gregg
A Smith and JMAC, Lil Jimmy and the Fresh
Start Band, Lisa Forbish, Guthrie Kennard, Joe
Dinero, Krystal Skies, Frenchies Blues
Destroyers and more. Free BBQ from Smokerz
BBQ, Free Hot Chocolate Free Cookies and
Santa Clause. Toys are also being accepted at the
KNON studios, Forever Young Records and the
Sons of Hermann Hall. All Toys will be given
out at the Larry Tutson Junior Foundation Toy
Giveaway in South Dallas.
This event is
sponsored in part by The Law Office of KR Whittenburg.
Listen to KNON’s new podcast telling the story
of The Larry Tutson Junior Foundation at
KNON.org
