KNON’s 5th Annual Toy Drive

The KNON Toy Drive is back. //This year we’re

having a big Toy Drive Party at Poor Davids

Pub Sunday December 5 th from 1pm to 6pm.

Bring a Toy and enjoy live music from The

Intensify Sunlight Choir, Dennis Caviler, Gregg

A Smith and JMAC, Lil Jimmy and the Fresh

Start Band, Lisa Forbish, Guthrie Kennard, Joe

Dinero, Krystal Skies, Frenchies Blues

Destroyers and more. Free BBQ from Smokerz

BBQ, Free Hot Chocolate Free Cookies and

Santa Clause. Toys are also being accepted at the

KNON studios, Forever Young Records and the

Sons of Hermann Hall. All Toys will be given

out at the Larry Tutson Junior Foundation Toy

Giveaway in South Dallas.

This event is

sponsored in part by The Law Office of KR Whittenburg.

Listen to KNON’s new podcast telling the story

of The Larry Tutson Junior Foundation at

KNON.org