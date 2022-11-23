KNON’s 6th Annual Christmas Toy Drive

KNON 89.3 FM and The Law Offices of KR Whittenburg Present the 6th Annual KNON Toy Drive and Concert. We will be collecting new unwrapped toys. All toys donated will go to the Larry Tutson Junior Foundation. If you want info on the Larry Tutson Junior foundation please visit our podcast page. There you will find out more.

We will have food, hot chocolate, fun, music and tours of the KNON studios. There will also be live music throughout the afternoon. Performing in person will be Dennis Cavalier, Mandy Red, Accomplice and many more.

The event goes from Noon till 5pm Saturday December 10th. The event will be in the KNON Studio’s parking lot.

The KNON Studios are located at 13154 Coit Road, Suite 200, Dallas Texas 75240.

For info on helping, sponsoring or any questions on this event contact Jesse at 214 828 9500 ext 234.

For the Law Offices of K R Whittenburg – 214 586 8175 or http://krwhittenburglaw.com