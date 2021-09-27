KNON’s 8th Annual Chili Cook Off and Concert

KNON 89.3 FM invites you, your family and your friends to our 8th Annual KNON Chili Cookoff and Concert!!

Saturday October 23rd at the Five Points Distilling In Forney Texas

There will be an official Turlingua Sanctioned Chili Cook OffTolbert’s Rules apply! The winner receives an automatic bid to the Terlingua International Championship Chili Cookoff.

We’ll also have an Anything Goes Chili competition open to everyone! Any type chili accepted. You make it and the people will judge it!

There will be Live music from Ej Matthews and some of the DFW’s finest local bands!

There will also be Pumpkin carving and a Bounce House for the children.

This event is sponsored in part by Lone Elm Whiskey!

Load-In: 8:00am

Cooks Mtg: 9:30am

Turn-In: 12:00pm

Music at Noon