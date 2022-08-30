KNON’s 8th Annual Chili Cookoff and Concert

KNON 89.3FM and Five Points Distilling Present The 8th Annual Chili Cook Off and Concert!

Saturday October 8th, 2022. Doors open at noon. The event goes till 6pm. There will be two Chili Cook offs. One will be an official Terlingua Sanctioned Chili Off (Turlingua Rules Apply) and an anything goes Cook Off (People’s Choice). Including the two cook off there will also be a Hormel vs Wolf Brand Contest. Pumpkin Carving and a Bounce House will also be on site and there for the children.

Registration for the Cook off is $25 per chili submission.

Event entrance is only $10

If you are wanting to be a vendor at this event, please contact Jesse at 469 487 6516