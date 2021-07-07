KNON’s Friday Night Fiesta

KNON 89.3fm Present A Fiesta Friday at the Players Club!!

Friday July 16th

Doors open at 8 Pm!!

Their will be KNON Giveaways at Midnight!

KNON will also be celebrating Wicked Wednesdays Ms Stephanies Birthday!!

Come on out and party with your KNON dj’s at The Players Club Friday July 16th!!

KNON Dj’s spinning Cumbia, Freestyle, Old School, Hip Hop Tejano and more!!

The Players Club is located at 4444 w Illinois in Oak Cliff.