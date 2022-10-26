KNON’s Friday Night Halloween Party at The Players Club

KNON 89.3FM Presents a Friday Night Halloween Party at the Players Club!!

Friday October 28th doors open at 7PM.

KNON Dj’s will be in the mix and KINON giveaways at midnight.

There will also be a costume contest with cash prizes. The crowd will pick the winners.

Stay tuned to KNON for your chance to win tickets to this KNON Benefit event.