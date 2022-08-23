KNON’s Funky Flea Market

It’s KNON’s Funky Flea Market and It’s happening at Poor Davids Pub Sunday October 16th.

Doors open at 12pm and the event goes till 6pm.

Get yourself a booth today and come out and sell your funky stuff! Clean out that closet, that attic, that basement or that garage. Find the things you think someone else could use and put them for sale!!

You can fill out the contract and bring it with you day of the event or you can purchase a booth online.

KNON Dj’s will be providing the tunes throughout the afternoon. They will There will be vendors of all sorts. KNON DJ’s will have some booths and you never know which artist may have their own booth at this event. So come out shop around and find something cool and funky for your home or collection!