KNON’s Mexican Independence Day Celebration

KNON 89.3 Fm Presents

A Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Friday September 17th

at The Longhorn Ice House In Dallas!!

Performing Live – Grupo Pression, El Conjunto Baraja De Oro,

Martin Reyna, XB Valentine, Kristal Skies and more acts to be announced.

KNON Dj’s will be in the mix and Hosting the show!!

KNON Giveaways at Midnight!

Longhorn Icehouse

Located at 1901 W Northwest Hwy in Dallas!!

General Admission and VIP Tables available now