KNON’s Tuesday Night Throwdown
KNON 89.3FM presents a Tuesday Night Throwdown at OT Tavern!!
Tuesday July 27th your KNON Dj’s Albert G, Kane, Noe Envy, Johnny Mixxing Viscious and Dj E08 will be in the building.
Playing Hip Hop, Reggaeton, Cumbia, Dance and More.
KNON Giveaways at Midnight
Doors open at 7pm
OT Tavern located at 3606 Greenville Avenue in Dallas.
Kitchen and Outside patio will be open.
This is a KNON Benefit Event.
