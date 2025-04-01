The 14th Annual Ft Worth Blues Festival

It’s The 14th Annual Ft Worth Blues Festival Presented by KNON and Record town at The Southside Preservation Hall in Ft Worth.

Hosteby Blue Lisa!! Celebrating 25 Yrs of Big Texas Blues on KNON.

Performing Live it’s Holland k Smith Band Ft David Brashier, Miss Marcy & Her Texas Sugar Daddy’s,

Jimmy Wallace & The Stratoblasters, Andrea Dawson, Guthrie Kennard,

James Hinkle & The Blues Champs, Steve Hill & Cadillac Johnson,

Ej Mathews & Larry Lampkin and The Reo Casey Band!!

Also Performing!! The Mojo Seed Army lead by Jackie Don Loe featuring Texas Slim and More!!

Doors at open at Noon and the show starts at 12:30pm.

Southside Preservation Hall is Located at 1519 Lipscomb St in Ft Worth Texas!!

Food will be available for purchase!!

Stay Tuned to KNON For more info on this Benefit Event!!