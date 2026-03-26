The 15th Annual Ft Worth Blues Festival

KNON 89.3Fm Presents the 15th Annual Ft Worth Blues Festival Hosted by KNON’s Blue Lisa!! Sunday April 26th!!

Performing Live – Miss Marcy and Her Texas Sugar Daddies, The Reo Casey Band, Guthrie Kennard, Jackie Don Loe Mojo Seed Army ft Joey Love and Junior Clark, Buddy Whittington, The Terraplane Rounders, Andrea Dawson and more!!

Doors at Noon and the show starts at 12:30 pm Sunday April 26th at The Southside Preservation Hall Located at 1519 Lipscomb St in Ft Worth Texas!!

Stay tuned to KNON for your chance to win tickets!

KNON is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture