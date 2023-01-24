The 20th Annual KNON Mardi Gras Gumbo Party

KNON 89.3FM Presents the 20th Annual KNON Mardi Gras Gumbo Party Sunday February 19th 2023 at Poor Davids Pub. One amazing afternoon filled gumbo tasting, live music and beads beads beads!

Doors open at 3pm along with the gumbo tasting. Live music starts at 5pm!! This years live music comes full of fun filled vibes from JB and The Zydeco Band.

Show will be hosted by Jimbreaux of KNON’s Cajun Zydeco Music show!!

Gumbo Chefs Include

The Returning Champion- Gale Boudreaux – The Creole Cajun Queen The Peoples Choice Returning Champion- Mrs Lively’s Cajun Connection Charlies Creole Kitchen, Granny’s Cajun Cooking, Gregory’s Gumbo, Mickles Cajun Kitchen and Shell Shack!

Come on out and enjoy all the great gumbo and live entertainment!!

Poor David’s Pub is located at 1313 Botham Jean Blvd in Dallas!