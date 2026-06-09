The 6th Annual KNON Film Festival

The 6th Annual KNON Film Festival returns to the historic Texas Theatre Sunday July 12th, with a full day celebrating Texas stories, underground culture, and the communities that keep Dallas loud, creative, and unapologetically itself. This year’s lineup features five documentary films, each diving into a different corner of our region’s music, art, and cultural history, plus live panel discussions with filmmakers, artists, and scene‑builders after every screening.

We close the night with a special screening of Pure Ecstasy: Inside the Legendary Starck Club, followed by an on‑stage DJ set from Wild Bill Stanley, bringing the spirit of the Starck dance floor back to life.

Featured Films

• A Fair to Remember: A film by Allen Mondell, Cynthia Salzman Mondell and Phil Allen; a Media Projects production. This documentary is a sweeping look at the history, culture, and contradictions of the Texas State Fair; a story bigger than corn dogs and carnival lights.

• Meet the Noisemakers: A raw, electric dive into Denton’s experimental noise community and the artists who turned chaos into a movement.

• Thank You for Listening: An intimate portrait of Joshua Ray Walker, and the struggles he faces after a cancer diagnosis.

• Round Pegs, Square Holes: A Deep Ellum documentary exploring the artists, misfits, and rule‑breakers who built one of Texas’ most iconic creative neighborhoods.

• Pure Ecstasy – Inside the Legendary Starck Club: The definitive story of Dallas’ most influential nightclub, a place that shaped fashion, music, nightlife, and an entire generation.

Panels & Programming

Each film is followed by a live panel discussion with filmmakers, musicians, historians, and community voices. Pure Ecstasy will transition directly into a DJ set by Wild Bill Stanley, spinning a tribute to the Starck era.

KNON is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.