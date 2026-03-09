The Catacombs Presents Le Cure, Rosegarden Funeral Party & Lord Byron

A night of dark sounds and dancefloor ritual comes to Double Wide.

Join us for an immersive evening featuring DJ Lord Byron, Rosegarden Funeral Party, and Le Cure, bringing together post‑punk, goth, darkwave, and underground club energy under one roof. From shadowy atmospheres to driving beats, this lineup promises a night built for movement, mood, and communion in the dark.



Brought to you by The Catacombs — airing Saturdays at midnight on KNON 89.3 FM, your home for the darker side of music. Come early. Stay late. Dress accordingly. Whether you’re there for the live sets or to lose yourself on the floor, expect a night that honors the underground and keeps the pulse going late.

Doors: 8:00 PM

First Act: 9:00 PM

Tickets & info: www.knon.org

GA Presale: $15.00

GA At The Door: $20.00