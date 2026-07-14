The Rockabilly Revue 36th Anniversary Party
It’s time for the Rockabilly Revue 36th Anniversary party
Saturday September 19 at the Sons of Hermann Hall starring
Linda Gail Lewis. That’s Jerry Lee Lewis little sister Linda Gail
Lewis bringing her pumping piano and high-energy Rock n
Roll show to Dallas for one night only.
Also appearing the Rockabilly Honky Tonk big time
sound of the Texas Zephyrs and the coolest surf band outta
Denton The Denton Tarantinos. Celebrate
36 years of Cowhides Cowbell ringing every Tuesday night on
KNON. Cowbells in stereo always sound better.
Tickets available now at KNON.org. That’s the Rockabilly Revue 36th
Anniversary Party with Linda Gail Lewis, The Texas Zephyrs
and Denton Tarantinos Saturday September 19 at the Sons
of Hermann Hall in Dallas. This is a KNON Benefit event.
KNON is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts
and Culture”
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