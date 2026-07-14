The Rockabilly Revue 36th Anniversary Party

It’s time for the Rockabilly Revue 36th Anniversary party

Saturday September 19 at the Sons of Hermann Hall starring

Linda Gail Lewis. That’s Jerry Lee Lewis little sister Linda Gail

Lewis bringing her pumping piano and high-energy Rock n

Roll show to Dallas for one night only.

Also appearing the Rockabilly Honky Tonk big time

sound of the Texas Zephyrs and the coolest surf band outta

Denton The Denton Tarantinos. Celebrate

36 years of Cowhides Cowbell ringing every Tuesday night on

KNON. Cowbells in stereo always sound better.

Tickets available now at KNON.org. That’s the Rockabilly Revue 36th

Anniversary Party with Linda Gail Lewis, The Texas Zephyrs

and Denton Tarantinos Saturday September 19 at the Sons

of Hermann Hall in Dallas. This is a KNON Benefit event.

KNON is supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts

and Culture”