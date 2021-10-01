KNON’s Zac Harmon Cd Release Party

Bluesman Zak Harmon has a great new CD out entitled Long as I got My Guitar!!

KNON 89.3FM is hosting a CD release party Sunday October 24 at Poor David’s Pub. Be the first to see his new materiel performed live. Opening the show will be The Reo Casey Band. Reo Casey host KNON’s Thursday Texas Blues Radio Show.

Reserved seats and General admission are available.

It’s an early show with doors opening at 5 pm and live Blues at 6 pm. There’s no Cowboy’s game so shake off those bye week blues and come on out for the Blues!!

This is a KNON Benefit event.

Get your tickets now and get a good spot for this special event.