Reckless Rock Radio CD Vol 1

KNON and the Ridglea Theater present the Reckless Rock Radio CD a compilation of great local rock bands benefiting great community radio! Get your copy today!

Between a rock and hard place on what to get that rock fan on your list? Get them the reckless rock radio cd and give the gift of great music!

This CD features Ghoultown, Joey C Jones band, The Feds, Jibe, PornLAB, Warbeast, Blackstar Republic, Rivethead, Orthodox Fuzz, Mothership, Fantasma, Legacy, Messer, and Infidel Rising!

Limited to 1000 copies, get yours now at Gas Pipe, Forever Young Records, Top 10 Records, Josie Records, Born Late Records, Archie’s Guitars right here at KNON.org

Sponsored in part by Music Box Rehearsal Rooms, a band rehearsal space, and Archie’s Guitars, service and lessons in Richardson!

Made possible by KNON’s Reckless Rock Radio Show!

All proceeds support KNON!